Theresa May lays wreath at Arlington cemetery ahead of meeting with Donald Trump to discuss new trade deal and defence

Theresa May laid a wreath of poppies at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office later today.

Mrs May looked sombre and dabbed her nose with a handkerchief as she paid her respects at the Tomb of the Unknowns.

A cannon was fired 19 times as as she arrived at the cemetery in Virginia just outside Washington DC.

The Last Post was played along with the UK and US national anthems.

Mrs May's visit to Arlington came ahead of her meeting with Mr Trump which is expected to last about an hour. Watch Live here

It is the first visit by a foreign leader to the White House since Mr Trump was sworn in last week.