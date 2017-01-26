BBC - Future - The country where unwanted food is selling out

On a chilly summer's night in the centre of Copenhagen, a crowd gathers around the entrance of a restaurant called Dalle Valle. It's 22:30 and the dinner buffet is winding up and the kitchens are about to close. But these people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, are here for the food that the diners inside didn't want.

Dalle Valle is one of hundreds of restaurants and cafes listed in an app called Too Good To Go, which lets you order takeaway food that would otherwise be thrown away, for knock-down prices. It's an example of many social initiatives set up in the last few years to address the growing problem of food waste. And in Denmark, they are leading the world.