Hacker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy: The Future Is Cyberwar

In the dead of winter, the electricity goes out. Not just in your town, but in many small towns nearby. After a few hours, power returns — but not everywhere. In some places it’s out for days. Hospitals struggle to keep generators running to treat hypothermia sufferers; emergency lines are jammed, preventing ambulances from being dispatched. An overwhelmed police force struggles to maintain calm. What first appeared an inconvenient accident is soon revealed as an act of sabotage: someone wants the power down. Someone is sowing chaos and waiting to take advantage.

The speed with which politicians rushed to cast blame speaks to a pervasive cultural concern about the vulnerability of interconnectedness. As more devices come online — think of the much-vaunted “Internet of Things,” encompassing cars, refrigerators, dolls, baby monitors, and more — it’s easier to imagine them becoming weaponized, used to disrupt our increasingly digital lives. For a certain cast of mind, it’s easier to imagine that everything is connected and vulnerable, even if that’s not the case. At the same time, there are real dangers. When experts talk about often murky concept of “cyberwar,” they’re often tempering understandable paranoia with realism. Like William Gibson’s concept of the future, cyberwar is already here, but it’s not evenly distributed — and certainly not in the fully formed way of actual war.

How hard would it be? “They can use LinkedIn to social-engineer their way into the admin’s email box, get them to click on a spoofed email,” said James Scott, a senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. It’s the same kind of phishing attack that hackers used to breach the Democratic National Committee and the email account of John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. It’s a simple technique that continues to work: clicking the email could, for example, download malware that steals the target’s password.