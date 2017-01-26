Newsvine

margarita12

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 47 Comments: 6 Since: Jan 2017

Trump: Mexico should cancel meeting if it won't pay for wall

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by margarita12 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Pena Nieto, should cancel his scheduled visit to Washington if Mexico refuses to pay for a wall he has ordered constructed along the border.

"The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting," Trump said on Twitter.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor