Democrats alone can't stop President Donald Trump's and the Republican Party's agendas.

Instead, they will try to make it a painfully long slog punctuated by slow-moving legislation and equally damaging public relations.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, held up the confirmation vote of Rep. Mike Pompeo to be CIA director Friday night because he wanted the nominee to be "fully vetted … and debated." The move irritated Republicans who noted that the CIA would have no director for at least the weekend.