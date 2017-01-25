Nasdaq says Estonia e-voting pilot successful

Blockchain technology can safely be used to authenticate e-voting by shareholders at a company’s annual general meeting, Nasdaq said this week, following a pilot project in Estonia.

The stock market technology provider — which has a subsidiary that runs a securities market and ownership registry in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn — said in a report it had successfully built and operated four web-based user interfaces that allowed shareholders in Estonia to log in using their verified national online ID and vote at the AGM of Tallinn-listed tech company LVH Group.

But online identity authentication via mobile phone is much less secure that the e-tokens currently used, points out James Scott, a senior fellow at cybersecurity think tank the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology.

The “movement to switch from ID cards, containing [a token,] and a PIN, to mobile authentication could greatly weaken” security, he told CyberScoop.