Dragnet Surveillance Nation: How Data Brokers Sold Out America

With recent accusations of fake news and the weaponization of information as a mechanism of steering public perceptions dominating headlines around the world, have you ever considered

the reality that private dragnet surveillance via social media properties, ISPs, search engines, health sector organizations etc., heavily contribute to the problems of adversarial intervention and streamlined distribution of malware, ransomware, other forms of malicious payloads and propaganda?

Adversaries use private sector dragnet surveillance data in combination with demographic and psychographic big data analytics to surgically target pivotal targets within the population. Every single breach results in an adversary exfiltrating expansive treasure troves of information that can be sold, exploited, or manipulated to facilitate future breaches of critical infrastructure and private sector systems.