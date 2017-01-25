Trump to order construction of US-Mexico border wall; expected to suspend refugee program | Fox News

President Trump on Wednesday is expected to order the construction of his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and take other actions on immigration, a cornerstone of his presidential campaign.

Trump is planning a visit to the Department of Homeland Security, where he will roll out executive actions on immigration.

Staying true to form, Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night, and posted, “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Trump's push for a border wall started with his campaign announcement back in June 2015.

"I would build a Great Wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I'll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I will have Mexico pay for that wall, mark my words," Trump said at the time.