What Trump got right on Day 1: The jobs agenda

How do you like Donald Trump's presidency so far?

If you focused on Monday morning, his first business day in the White House, Trump did what he promised as a candidate: to put the emphasis on creating jobs and boosting wages. He met with a group of high-powered CEOs to gather ideas on how to expand the U.S. manufacturing economy. He talked about the influence of tax rates on job creation. And, as expected, he withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed trade deal with 11 other nations, because he doesn't think it will protect American workers.