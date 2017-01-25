Texas State Technical College (TSTC) Biomedical Equipment Technology Programs Teach Students to Defend Security

The United States healthcare system has been targeted this year as having a high vulnerability for cyberattacks because of advanced network connectivity for equipment and data, according to a nationwide healthcare technology organization.

Texas State Technical College’s Biomedical Equipment Technology programs in Harlingen, Marshall and Waco train students to fight off hackers trying to get into critical medical systems.

“We teach them the basics of how to learn what the hackers know,” said Garrett Seeley, associate professor in the Biomedical Equipment Technology program at TSTC in Waco. “We show students how hackers communicate with each other and let people know what they know.”