4 Reasons Why You Should Take Ransomware Seriously

The threats keep getting more sophisticated and the stakes keep getting higher. Is your organization ready to meet the challenge?

According to a recent ransomware report from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), 2016 saw a wave of ransomware attacks that were increasingly sophisticated and stealthy. The FBI forecast that the haul from ransomware would reach a billion dollars last year, and it seems as if no industry is safe from being targeted. As ICIT reports, even critical infrastructure entities such as healthcare organizations have become prime targets, with hospitals in the US and Germany paying ransoms rather than risk their patients’ lives.