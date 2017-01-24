Air Force CISO: Adversaries are watching you

The new era of enduring cyber conflict has led some within government to remain on guard and lose trust with anyone and anyone interacting with them from behind a keyboard.

“Cyber threats are real. We need to increase the awareness across our entire internal Air Force and across [the Defense Department] to avoid exploitation and reduce risks to ourselves and our missions,” Air Force CISO Peter Kim said in a Jan. 23 speech at the ICIT Winter Summit in Arlington, VA. The new generation of conflict, which involves malicious cyber espionage and intrusion campaigns, is a wake-up call that anything and everything is fair game to be exploited by adversaries.

“The average military member probably doesn’t think about this every day, but we are being monitored and watched by our adversaries,” Kim said, adding adversaries will likely read everything they can about the conference he was speaking at to see what people are saying. “If you hold a U.S. government security clearance…you are targets for a malicious cyber activity as a result of the massive OPM breach.”