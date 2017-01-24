Former Fed CISO Offers 4 Cybersecurity Recommendations for New Administration

Though former Brig. Gen. Gregory Touhill served only about four months as the first Federal Chief Information Security Officer, he has some suggestions for improving cyber in the new administration.

“Frankly, I thought I’d still be standing up here as the Federal CISO, but that didn’t happen,” Touhill said Monday at the 2017 ICIT Winter Summit in Arlington, Va. “There’s a couple of issues that I think that are very noteworthy that collectively all of us have to be concerned about as we try to meet our mutual goal of supporting an open and transparent government that protects the people’s information while preserving privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.”