Trump's embassy move to Jerusalem 'self-destructive'

Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump is about to reverse an historical course that has been in the making for 100 years.

The inexperienced, demagogic politician hardly understands the danger that lies in his decision to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. If he goes through with this, he is likely to unleash an episode of chaos in an already volatile region.

The move, which is now reportedly in the "beginning stages", is not a mere symbolic one, as some naively reported in Western mainstream media. True, American foreign policy has been centred mostly on military power, rarely historical fact.