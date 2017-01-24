Sasa Software Blocks Ransomware Attacks on Assuta Hospital

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Assuta Medical Centers, Israel's largest private medical services provider, which has successfully been using advanced cyber security solutions developed by leading cyber security vendor Sasa Software to protect patient data from cyber threats, has blocked numerous crypto ransomware attacks.

In June 2016, Assuta Medical Centers installed Sasa Software's Gate Scanner suite of products, which disarms incoming files, imaging results and emails, protecting against unknown and undetectable threats.

Assuta Medical Centers installed the following Gate Scanner solutions:

Gate Scanner Mail - eliminates threats from incoming emails

Gate Scanner Secure Browsing - eliminates threats arising from internet downloads

"In recent months, we have been the target of several ransomware attacks, including the notorious 'Locky' strain," said Assuta Medical Center's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Tamir Ronen. "Fortunately, Gate Scanner prevented these attacks, protecting us from being exposed to system downtime and data breaches. With Sasa Software's solutions we feel much more secured even from unknown and undetectable malicious attacks." An extensive report by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) indicates that healthcare is the most targeted yet underprepared genre within the nation's critical infrastructures - 75 percent of organizations experience IT security incidents, with healthcare as a whole being four times more likely to be hit than any other industry.