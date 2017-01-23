Centrify: Co-chair of the 2017 ICIT Winter Summit

In an effort to educate and provide guidance on how companies can meet government-mandated requirements, Centrify has taken the role of co-chair at today’s 2017 ICIT Winter Summit in Arlington, Virginia. The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) is a highly reputable and trusted organization whose research is used by critical infrastructure operators around the globe. The organization also provides guidance for the Senate, House and a number of intelligence agencies.

The 2017 ICIT Winter Summit will include executive briefings, expert panels and agency spotlight programs to help strengthen the critical infrastructure community, improve the cybersecurity and resiliency of networks and increase the impact of investments and policy efforts.