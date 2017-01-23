Newsvine

margarita12

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 28 Comments: 6 Since: Jan 2017

Facts Are Our Friends: Why Sharing Fake News Makes Us Look Stupid and Harms Our Witness

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by margarita12 View Original Article: christianitytoday.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Trump Administration is off to a bad start with the truth… and on things that just don't matter.
On Sunday, President Trump claimed that the media under-reported the crowd size at his swearing-in ceremony. His press secretary doubled down, in a now widely-debunked claim that his was the largest crowd in the history of inaugurations.
But who cares how many people came to the inauguration? Seriously, who cares?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor