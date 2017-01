The first full day of the new U.S. presidency was a "catastrophic" moment for President Donald Trump in terms of media relations, an analyst told CNBC.

Press secretary Sean Spicer told journalists summoned to an impromptu press conference in the White House Saturday that the media had distorted figures on how many people attended the inauguration ceremony.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday that the Spicer's statement contained "alternative facts."