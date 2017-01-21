Newsvine

margarita12

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 28 Comments: 6 Since: Jan 2017

Donald Trump era begins with Obamacare rollback and missile defence plan

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by margarita12 View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:50 AM
Discuss:

Donald Trump has begun his presidency with a series of policy interventions, taking aim at Barack Obama’s signature healthcare policy, raising the prospect of a new US missile defence system and ushering in a new period of American protectionism.

The 45th president of the United States, who was sworn into office on Friday, began his four-year term of office with a series of executive orders that will set the tone for his government. It was, he said, a government that would “put only America first”.

Before attending a series of inaugural balls around Washington DC, the Republican sat down to sign an executive order aimed at undermining Obama’s signature healthcare law, known as Obamacare.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor