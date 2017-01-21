NSA goes commercial to harden networks

Following the Pentagon's lead, The National Security Agency is turning to commercial vendors as it implements a layered cyber defense in a bid to keep up with evolving threats.

Security analysts note the NSA effort dubbed Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC), seeks to reduce the time needed to certify secure architectures and devices from years to months or weeks. That goal also reflects broader U.S. efforts aimed at reforming a moribund government acquisition apparatus by adopting industry best practices and "lean startup" approaches.

The NSA initiative is a "much needed response [to the] acceleration of cyber attacks," said James Scott, co-author of an analysis of the NSA initiative

CSfC "serves to strengthen the national cyber-posture by enabling commercial solutions to be used in the layered solutions that protect national security systems information," the study noted.