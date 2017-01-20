What you need to know about Trump's first speech as president

The economy

Donald Trump’s economic nationalism was on full display in his inauguration speech. The president spoke of the “American carnage” he claims has been wrought on America, leaving “rusted out factories scattered like tombstones” across a nation with “little to celebrate”, and blamed it on the outsourcing of US jobs. “America first” will be his presiding philosophy.

Those people left behind by the globalization and the deindustrialization of America helped elect Trump and they will be cheered by his message. But who benefitted from this transformation? According to a report published in Decemberby University of California at Berkeley economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, the average pre-tax income of the bottom 50% of adults has stagnated since 1980 at about $16,000 per adult while the average pre-tax income of the top 1% rose from $420,000 to about $1.3m. The wealthiest 1% now owns over 37% of household wealth, the bottom 50% – some 160 million people – owns a mere 0.1%.