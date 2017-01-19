Donald Trump's 100 Day Executive Action Agenda

New presidents emphasize 100-day priorities, but president-elect Donald J. Trump may likely has a 100-minute agenda. An early post-election action instructed transition managers to “develop a list of executive actions we can take on day one to restore our laws and bring back our jobs.”

In today's Administrative State, unelected, purported experts govern decisions over everything from breath mint serving sizes to health care, energy and the Internet. And they pressed the accelerator during Barack Obama's final months.