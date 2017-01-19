fake or otherwise, was the most common social engineering lure of 2014. Scott states in the the report that, “cyber-adversaries capitalised on high-profile natural disasters, global events, celebrity gossip, and buzz-worthy headlines. The Sochi Olympics, the World Cup, the death of Robin Williams, the leak of celebrities' private photos from the iCloud and other stories were used by APTs and cyber-criminals to spread malware to victim systems via email, watering-hole sites and malicious advertisements.”
Why blame every Hack on Russia? 1 Reason: "The U.S. Cybersecurity culture is heavily rooted in practices of Security Theater, where an organization that suffers a data breach can invest in countermeasures that provide a feeling or sense of security without actually improving the cybersecurity"
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Thu Jan 19, 2017 6:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment