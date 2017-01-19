IoT's Growing Pains Put Devices at Risk for Ransomware

Last week, I mentioned a comment from Javvad Malik, security advocate at AlienVault, who said he expects to see an uptick in ransomware in Internet of Things (IoT) devices. He told me that with ransomware being one of the most rapidly growing areas of cybercrime, the logical next step is for it to infect the increasing IoT market.

Malik isn’t alone in this opinion. According to ZDNet, the released a report that said the IoT is especially at risk for malware attacks, particularly ransomware attacks.