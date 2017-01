Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all".

But the prime minister promised to push for the "freest possible trade" with European countries and to sign new deals with others around the world.

She also announced Parliament would get to vote on the final deal agreed between the UK and the EU.

But Labour warned of "enormous dangers" in the prime minister's plans.